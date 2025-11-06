According to data from Challenger, the US has exceeded one million layoffs this year, a first since 2009. This is enough to reignite the debate on a slowdown in the labor market.

This was supposed to be the week of the US employment report. However, with the shutdown entering its 37th day, investors will not have access to this data for the second consecutive month.

In this context, it is difficult to get a clear picture of the state of the US economy, and particularly the labor market.

This leaves us with a few private sources of statistics. Yesterday, the ADP survey was fairly reassuring, reporting 42,000 private jobs created in October, exceeding the consensus forecast of 30,000.

The worst year since 2009

However, the figures from the Challenger survey, published this morning, are more worrying. Last month, US companies announced 153,000 layoffs. This is the worst October since 2003. This brings the number of layoffs since the beginning of the year to 1.1 million, already the worst year since 2009.

"Some sectors are undergoing a correction after the pandemic-related hiring wave, but this downturn comes as AI adoption, slowing consumer and business spending, and rising costs are leading to budget cuts and hiring freezes," Challenger said in its report.

Sources: Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Bloomberg. The chart does not include October 2025.

For several months now, we have been seeing a slowdown in the US labor market. This is reflected in job creations, which have fallen to an average of 29,000 over the last three months reported.

However, at the same time, the unemployment rate has remained fairly stable. This has given rise to the concept of "low hiring, low firing" (a balanced labor market with few layoffs and few new hires), which has been widely used for several months. The Challenger survey confirms that there is little hiring: recruitment plans are at their lowest since 2011. However, it challenges the idea that there are few layoffs.

Are companies ready to lay off employees?

During the pandemic, companies faced labor shortages. This experience has led them to be more cautious about layoffs. In a tight labor market, companies retain their employees, even in the event of a slowdown, for fear of not being able to recruit when business picks up again.

One statistic helps to understand this issue: the number of unemployed people relative to the number of open positions. In the post-COVID recovery phase, there were two open positions for every unemployed American. This ratio then decreased to one.

This shows that the labor market is much less tight and that the balance of power is significantly less in favor of employees. As a result, companies are less reluctant to lay off staff when business slows down. Added to this is the deployment of artificial intelligence in companies, although the extent of this is still difficult to measure.

The layoff figures from the Challenger survey are a bit similar to the scenario feared by Jerome Powell in his speech at Jackson Hole at the end of August. It was then that he opened the door to rate cuts, indicating that the very particular balance in the labor market (a simultaneous decline in labor supply and demand) could ultimately lead to more layoffs and a rise in the unemployment rate.

Further statistics are needed to confirm that this scenario is unfolding. But this data reinforces the position of those who are calling for more rate cuts.