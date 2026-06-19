A Touch of Red to End the Week in Europe

Caution prevailed across most of the major financial centers of the Old Continent for the final act of an especially busy week. European investors' lack of enthusiasm reflects, on the one hand, the market's recent rise and, on the other, the absence of their American and Chinese counterparts.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/19/2026 at 12:00 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Friday, financial markets in China and the United States were closed for public holidays marking the Dragon Boat Festival in Asia and Juneteenth in Uncle Sam's country. The holiday takes its name from a contraction of June and nineteenth, meaning June 19, and commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States.



In that session, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was flat, down just 1.2 points, the FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.41%, and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.55% to 8,421.14 points.



Despite that modest pullback, the Paris market still managed a weekly gain of 0.84%, its fifth straight week of advances, an unprecedented streak since mid-February 2025. Over that period, the CAC 40 has recovered 5.89%, but it remains below 8,580 points, its level on the eve of the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East.



A busy week...



Investors first welcomed the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States. They then turned their attention to the G7 held in Evian, France, before circling back to the Middle East file with the surprise signing of that agreement between Washington and Tehran. It is being called a surprise signing because it was supposed to take place a few days later.



Still on the Iran file, despite this new agreement, which calls for a ceasefire on all fronts, the Israeli army carried out strikes overnight.



In addition, talks scheduled for today in Lucerne, Switzerland, were postponed: they were to bring together Americans, Iranians, Qataris and Pakistanis to begin negotiating the actual peace deal.



Beyond the Middle East conflict, investors also kept a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday evening. While it, unsurprisingly, left rates unchanged, the first press conference by its new chair was closely watched, and he did not hesitate to set himself apart.



The Fed's new chief, expected to play the role of a 'dove', instead came across as a 'hawk'. He voiced concern about persistent, elevated inflation. Of the Fed's 18 central bankers, nine indicated they are penciling in a rate hike before year-end.



In today's news



No major macroeconomic data were scheduled for this Friday.



At the European close, in the currency market, the euro was slightly higher (+0.08%) at $1.1466.



On the stock side, in Paris, the luxury sector was notably shunned, as illustrated by Hermès and Kering, which fell 2.35% and 1.66%, respectively. For EssilorLuxottica (-2.28%), there was also a Bank of America price-target cut to €237 from €330, despite a Buy rating being maintained, against a backdrop of renewed tensions between Israel and Lebanon that are set to weigh on peace negotiations.



Near the top of the leaderboard, Sanofi rebounded for a gain of 1.09% after two straight declines. Beyond some bargain hunting, the drugmaker's shares benefited from the announcement that its Sarclisa product in a subcutaneous formulation was approved in Japan for patients with multiple myeloma.



Shares of 2CRSi were suspended at the company's request, a day after a 43.05% plunge following allegations from short seller Grizzly Research, which said it had taken a short position in the stock. Grizzly Research believes the Strasbourg-based company 'manufactured a growth story for investors' and adds that investors, regulators and auditors were deliberately misled. 2CRSi denied the allegations and was set to host a webinar on Friday at 18:00 to present its initial elements of a response.



Elsewhere in Europe, Evonik jumped 5.24% after several analysts reacted to new structural and cost-cutting measures over the coming years.



Givaudan gained 1.85% as Jefferies struck an upbeat tone on the flavors and fragrances specialist for the second quarter and the full-year 2026 outlook, and used the opportunity to reaffirm its Buy recommendation while lifting its price target to 3,700 Swiss francs from 3,300.