Just a few weeks ago, the semiconductor sector could boast of taking eight steps forward for every one step back in the stock market. These days, it is more a case of one step forward and two steps back. Optimists call it a healthy consolidation. Pessimists see it as the start of a painful correction.

In truth, there has already been a fairly brutal shake-out. South Korea's KOSPI index, the benchmark for investors' appetite for artificial intelligence, has taken quite a beating. It climbed to 9,114 points on 18 June. One month later, it is on course to close at around 6,800, a decline of 25% in just four weeks. Admittedly, its 2026 performance, still up 55% despite the plunge, remains the envy of many. But it also raises questions about what comes next. Another example is Kioxia, Japan's memory chip champion and former Toshiba subsidiary, which returned to the stock market at the end of December 2024. By mid-June, it had become Japan's largest listed company by market capitalisation. Since then, it has lost half its value. Even so, the shares have still risen fivefold since the start of the year. As with the KOSPI, however, past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The sector is going through an exceptionally difficult spell.

Semiconductors are currently acting as the market's principal trend-setters, much as Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta once did. Their weakness is weighing heavily on investor sentiment. The real issue is the growing sense that the entire ecosystem is locked in an arms race: companies have to spend whatever it takes to avoid missing the AI revolution, with little regard for the eventual return on investment. The accounting can come later. Markets, however, still rely on a few basic principles, not least the ability to value businesses based on some degree of visibility over who will emerge as the winners and losers. When the outlook becomes too uncertain, investors hesitate. The obvious winners over the short and medium term, such as the semiconductor industry, have already enjoyed their moment in the sun. Investors are now looking beyond the current demand boom, while struggling to identify with any confidence who will ultimately reap the rewards.

To that, we can add a handful of unwelcome developments at the start of the summer. Renewed hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz have deprived markets of any genuine relief over the outlook for interest rates. Stronger oil prices are hardly encouraging when it comes to inflation. On the corporate front, while Wall Street firms have profited handsomely from the buying frenzy, earnings season has begun to produce a few disappointments. IBM has cut its guidance. Netflix has cut its guidance. Google is reportedly delaying the launch of its flagship new AI model by several months. Despite posting stellar results, TSMC also warned that spending will need to increase even further to sustain the investment race I mentioned earlier. Markets are beginning to tire of ever-rising capital expenditure whose future returns remain uncertain. Bloomberg estimates that Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta alone are set to invest a combined $725 billion this year to fuel their AI ambitions. "Show me the money," Cuba Gooding Jr famously shouted at Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Investors can certainly see the money being spent, but what they really want to see are the profits. Jensen Huang may soon have to cut short his extended break from the media spotlight.

Yesterday, the Nasdaq 100 closed lower for the third time in four sessions, dragged down by its heavyweight semiconductor constituents. More traditional sectors held up well. In fact, seven of the ten main sectors finished higher, two were flat, and only technology ended in negative territory. The broader and more diversified S&P 500 slipped by just 0.5%. In Europe, indices remained close to unchanged. The Stoxx Europe 600 has inched higher in recent sessions and remains within touching distance of its all-time high. Sometimes, not having an outsized technology sector turns out to be an advantage.

The final trading session of the week, which also coincides with July's options expiry as it is the third Friday of the month, will be driven primarily by corporate earnings, with the macroeconomic calendar relatively quiet. Following Netflix's disappointing update, attention this morning will turn to a raft of Scandinavian companies and luxury house Burberry, before three major US financial institutions report around midday. Investors are also keeping a close eye on the yen, which continues to hover near its weakest level in forty years despite persistent rumours of intervention by the Bank of Japan.

Across Asia-Pacific, the week is ending firmly in the red. Japan is down 3.5%, while South Korea and Taiwan are both off 6%. India, as so often, is bucking the trend with a gain of 0.7%. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index is down 3%. European markets are expected to open lower.

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Today's Economic Highlights:

On today's agenda: FDI (YTD) YoY data from China; In the United States, preliminary building permits, housing starts, import and export prices, industrial production, and the preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment index. See the full calendar here.

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In corporate news:

From Europe

From North America

Netflix's growth is slowing and the company has lowered its 2026 guidance. The shares fell 9% in after-hours trading.

Intuitive Surgical dropped 11% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.

Alphabet is trading lower following reports that the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro has been delayed.

SpaceX aborted Thursday's Starship launch after several engines failed to ignite. The stock closed yesterday below its IPO price, having fallen in eight of the past nine trading sessions.

Micron has strengthened its sales outlook by securing new long-term automotive supply agreements, including deals with Qualcomm and Harman.

Coca-Cola has suspended production of Fairlife in the United States following a ransomware attack.

The United States will lead the investigation into the engine failure aboard a Ryanair Boeing 737 over Greece.

Boeing and Airbus remain neck and neck in the race for a potential narrow-body aircraft order from SMBC.

Pfizer has suspended sales of Premarin vaginal cream in India due to supply constraints.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a USD 101.8 million contract by the US Air Force.

Today's key earnings: The Travelers Companies, Truist Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp.

From Asia and Elsewhere

Kioxia has lost half its market value since its 23 June peak, when it briefly became Japan's largest listed company by market capitalisation.

TSMC has confirmed that mass production using its A14 process technology remains on track for 2028.

BYD has signed a three-year partnership with Paris Saint-Germain as the club's official automotive sponsor.

Electrical workers at BHP have voted in favour of strike action at a major Australian iron ore export hub.

Vale will deploy Wabtec's train control technology in Brazil.

Honda is discontinuing sales of its last remaining electric vehicle in the United States.

Seven & i has confirmed discussions over a potential equity investment in Polish convenience store operator Zabka.

Today's key earnings: Reliance Industries and JSW Steel.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: