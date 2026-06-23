A Two-Speed Europe

Across the Old Continent, the major stock indexes with a meaningful tech component ended in the red, such as Paris and Frankfurt, while those with less tech-heavy makeups managed to finish higher (London and Zurich).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 11:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In Paris, the CAC 40 closed down 0.71%, at 8,340.71 points, logging a third straight decline. The DAX 40 in Frankfurt fell 0.81%, while the FTSE 100 in London inched up 0.14% and the SMI in Zurich gained 0.45%.



Tech is rattling markets



The sharp pullback in some tech names is partly tied to the stock-market rally that has been underway for some time around artificial intelligence. Investors are once again questioning the near-term payoff from massive investment in AI infrastructure.



The sector is also being hit by the prospect of Fed rate increase(s). Higher rates cool investors by damping the appetite to take risks on promises of the future: tech stocks.



This slice of the market is also feeling the aftershock from SpaceX's IPO. Over the last three sessions, the rocket, spacecraft, connectivity and AI specialist has plunged 23.39%.



As a result, in Europe, shares such as STMicroelectronics (-8.53%), Soitec (-6.99%), ASM International (-7.88%), BE Semiconductors Industries (-7.34%), Infineon (-6.18%) and ASML (-5.74%) were hit by heavy selling.



On the Middle East conflict



Oil prices continued to slide and at the European close, WTI in New York was down 1.75% at $72.83, while North Sea Brent fell 1.47% to $76.78.



While the ceasefire is not being particularly respected in southern Lebanon, maritime traffic appears to be resuming in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Kpler platform, at least 36 commodity-carrying vessels transited the strait over the past 24 hours. That is the highest daily total since hostilities began in early March. It remains, however, well below the 120 ships that passed through the strait each day before the conflict.



Separately, Oman and Iran have set up a working group to find an agreement to administer the strait, according to a statement from the Sultanate of Oman's foreign ministry. Finally, according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaïl Baghaï, the Islamic Republic does not intend to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect sites bombed by the United States and Israel, a sticking point in negotiations with the United States.



Activity indexes as the day's indicators



In France, S&P Global's Composite PMI index (which combines activity in the services and manufacturing sectors) improved to 47.6 from 44.9, versus forecasts of 46. It is at a two-month high, even if below the 50-point line it remains in contraction territory.



In Germany, by contrast, the contraction deepened. The index slipped to 48.0 from 48.8, versus a forecast of 49.9. At 48.0, it is at its lowest level in 18 months.



Across the eurozone, an improvement above expectations was recorded. The index reached 49.5 points, versus a forecast of 49.1 and a prior reading of 48.5.



Finally, in the United States, private-sector activity accelerated more than expected. The index measuring it rose to 52.2 from 51.5, where analysts had feared a dip to 50.8. At 52.2, the index is at its highest level in five months.



In the currency market, at the European close, the euro was down against the greenback (-0.38%) and traded at $1.1384.



In the news among non-tech names



EssilorLuxottica ended slightly lower, down 0.21%. With its partner Meta, the French giant announced the launch of a new collection of AI glasses aimed at opening the smart-glasses category to a broader audience, especially consumers looking for affordable products, as it seeks to maintain its lead in a market that is attracting the ambitions of every tech giant.



In luxury, Hermès slipped 0.93%, with HSBC saying it does not expect a spectacular acceleration in the French group's growth in the second quarter. The British bank downgraded the stock from buy to hold, with its price target cut to €1,870 from €2,100.



Renault and Stellantis fell 4.31% and 6.66%, respectively. According to data from ACEA (the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association), sales for both automakers declined in May, even as the European market grew. Elsewhere in Europe, Volkswagen fell 2.85%.



For its part, Signify plunged 14.77% in Amsterdam. The lighting specialist presented a strategy update at its investor day, with a target operating margin of around 10% by 2029.