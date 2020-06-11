Log in
aPriori : Launches New Cost Insight Generate Solution

06/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Automated Manufacturing Simulation & Product Costing Connected to PLM

aPriori, a leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software, today announces the general availability of Cost Insight Generate, featuring an entirely new user interaction paradigm that proactively notifies a designer, cost engineer or buyer of components with Design for Manufacturability risk and a preliminary component cost.

Cost Insight Generate, the latest in aPriori’s expanding portfolio of cloud-based solutions, is connected to your company’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system. When a new or modified part is submitted to the PLM system, Cost Insight Generate automatically initiates a detailed manufacturability analysis. The system will also calculate a detailed manufacturing cost including the cost of any required tooling.

aPriori’s Chief Product Officer, Julie Driscoll, commented “Our customers and potential clients are all telling us the same thing right now.”

  • They are under increasing pressure to reduce time to market and lower product costs.
  • There is a serious lack of engineering bandwidth.
  • There is insufficient capacity in cost engineering to optimize all new product designs.
  • Everyone is struggling with demand, workflow and supply chain disruption due to COVID-19.

These challenges have many significant implications for global manufacturers, including:

  • An increased volume of manufacturing and cost related ECOs are causing more late stage design churn which often leads to missed product launch dates.
  • It is becoming harder and harder to meet target costs and profit margins.
  • Product portfolios are under serious scrutiny for viability under current market conditions.

Solution Highlights

Cost Insight Generate was designed specifically to address these challenges and will change the way companies implement simulation software in the future. Some of the key features provided with Cost Insight Generate include:

  • Automatic analysis of your digital twin CAD models for manufacturability and cost when they are checked into your PLM system or some other defined trigger.
  • Identification of parts that have the most cost and manufacturability issues.
  • The system will highlight the most important cost drivers on these parts and provide guidance for remediation.
  • Automated report generation delivered conveniently to the inbox of the designer, their manager, a supply chain manager in purchasing, or anyone else in the organization that would benefit.
  • Cloud-based deployment simplifies rollout and accelerates time to value.
  • PLM support for the first release will be offered for PTC Windchill® and Siemens Teamcenter® platforms. Additional out-of-the-box integrations are being considered for the future.

To initiate detailed investigations into manufacturability issues identified by Cost Insight Generate, aPriori is also introducing several important updates to our Cost Insight Design cloud solution for Designers and Engineers. An entirely new function that assesses a DFM Risk Score is now available. This allows designers to quickly prioritize their efforts against those components and design features that have the greatest impact on manufacturability and product cost. And finally, a new series of CAD plugins are available with Cost Insight Design for PTC Creo® and Dassault CATIA®.

Learn More

aPriori has published additional resources to provide you with more detailed information on our revolutionary new digital manufacturing simulation software. Visit the aPriori corporate website to access the following educational resources:

About aPriori

aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori’s real-time manufacturing simulation technology, product team members in engineering, sourcing and manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre- and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced parts. aPriori solutions are now available either in the cloud or on-premise. To learn more about aPriori, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006.

aPriori on LinkedIn
Manufacturing Simulation & Product Costing Blog

aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
