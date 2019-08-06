Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

aPure : Provide Best Solution to 5 Common Problems of Underwear

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

Are you curious about how other underwear feels like but hesitated to give it a try? For hygiene reason, you can’t try on the underwear before purchase no matter buy it in the mall or online. Switching the brand is quite risky, but if any of below issues happened to your current underwear, you should take the action to CHANGE NOW!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005052/en/

aPure Provide Best Solution to 5 Common Problems of Underwear (Photo: Business Wire)

aPure Provide Best Solution to 5 Common Problems of Underwear (Photo: Business Wire)

Giving Wedgie

Usually it happens when your underwear has more material which can get stuck in places it shouldn’t. It moves in wrong places while working out or walking, it’s annoying because you are not sure if someone’s staring at you pulling it out from your butt crack.

Camel Toe

This is quite polarized matter, either sexy or inattentive. The truth is, it means your leggings or pants are too tight and it’s rubbing your intimate skin. If the underwear is not soft enough, it might cause your skin getting darker.

Fading

The quality of the dye is extremely important. If the color concentration fades, the fabric begins to penetrate the dye onto your skin and the substances might be harmful to the skin.

Stretched-out or Shredded

Your Laundry habit and the material it made of decide how long the underwear lasts. Such undies is the killer of specific moments, also it’s so not comfortable. No matter how fancy it used to be, just TOSS THEM!

Riding up in the rear

Panties can ride up either too small, there isn't enough fabric to cover your bum; or too big, the leg opening doesn't have enough tension to hold the panties in place.

Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear not only BALANCES pH ON PRIVATE SKIN, KEEPS LADY PARTS to STAY DRY but also Solves ALL the Common Problems! It performs:

*NO-WEDGIES, NO RECURRENT INFECTION, the way we weave makes it perfectly Tight-Fitting

* EXTRA COMFY, contains up to 50% of biodegradable fiber from Austria and protects you from rubbing

*SUPER STRETCHY & DURABLE, applies high-count yarn with long fibers which creates long-lasting stretch ability and boasts of intense Durability

*EASY CLEAN, QUICK DRY, perfect for wearing on under gym clothes, or if you’re just plain sweaty.

*NO FADE, NO HARM, Colorfastness On Grade 4, higher than general standard.

Find More @ https://bit.ly/2ZhR9xf


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pKT&G : 2Q Net Profit Up 22.8%, Beating Expectations
DJ
09:53pCAPITALAND : 2Q Net Profit Down 4.2% On-Year -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:52pETRUSCUS RESOURCES : Extends Claims at Rock & Roll and Acquires Sugar Property in Golden Triangle
AQ
09:47pProtective Insurance Corporation Announces Results for the Quarter and Six Months
GL
09:40pADX ENERGY : Iecea Mica 1 Well Drilling Commencement
PU
09:40pCuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants and Share Issuance to Debenture Holder
NE
09:35pCORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES : 19-25 - Cornerstone Grants Stock Options
PU
09:30pOil prices drop as U.S.-China trade dispute stokes demand worries
RE
09:30pAUS TIN MINING : Appendix 3B
PU
09:25pChina to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
2PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4RUBICON MINERALS CORP. : RUBICON MINERALS : Announces the Filing of its Second Quarter 2019 Results
5PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV : Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group