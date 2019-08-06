aPure : Provide Best Solution to 5 Common Problems of Underwear

Are you curious about how other underwear feels like but hesitated to give it a try? For hygiene reason, you can’t try on the underwear before purchase no matter buy it in the mall or online. Switching the brand is quite risky, but if any of below issues happened to your current underwear, you should take the action to CHANGE NOW!

Giving Wedgie

Usually it happens when your underwear has more material which can get stuck in places it shouldn’t. It moves in wrong places while working out or walking, it’s annoying because you are not sure if someone’s staring at you pulling it out from your butt crack.

Camel Toe

This is quite polarized matter, either sexy or inattentive. The truth is, it means your leggings or pants are too tight and it’s rubbing your intimate skin. If the underwear is not soft enough, it might cause your skin getting darker.

Fading

The quality of the dye is extremely important. If the color concentration fades, the fabric begins to penetrate the dye onto your skin and the substances might be harmful to the skin.

Stretched-out or Shredded

Your Laundry habit and the material it made of decide how long the underwear lasts. Such undies is the killer of specific moments, also it’s so not comfortable. No matter how fancy it used to be, just TOSS THEM!

Riding up in the rear

Panties can ride up either too small, there isn't enough fabric to cover your bum; or too big, the leg opening doesn't have enough tension to hold the panties in place.

Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear not only BALANCES pH ON PRIVATE SKIN, KEEPS LADY PARTS to STAY DRY but also Solves ALL the Common Problems! It performs:

*NO-WEDGIES, NO RECURRENT INFECTION, the way we weave makes it perfectly Tight-Fitting

* EXTRA COMFY, contains up to 50% of biodegradable fiber from Austria and protects you from rubbing

*SUPER STRETCHY & DURABLE, applies high-count yarn with long fibers which creates long-lasting stretch ability and boasts of intense Durability

*EASY CLEAN, QUICK DRY, perfect for wearing on under gym clothes, or if you’re just plain sweaty.

*NO FADE, NO HARM, Colorfastness On Grade 4, higher than general standard.

