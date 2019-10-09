aPure Share 5 Laundry Care Tips For Underwear and Delicate Clothing

Most of delicate Items like Underwear, bras and sleepwear use special fabrics to make it smooth but need your special care while laundry. As a Functional Fiber Clothing expert, aPure Brand provides 5 tips that are applicable for all the soft touch and silky texture apparel.

Go for Cold Water: It’s an eco-friendly choice that can save money on your energy bill. Use it for the light and soft fabric to prevent shrinking. Warm water is more applicable for man-made fibers and jeans. Use Neutral or Mild Detergent, Follow the Instructions: Stick with the recommended amount of detergent. Too many suds causes the rinse cycle might not get all the residue out of your clothing. Neutral and Mild Detergents can remove the dirt, sweat and normal stains just fine. Hand Wash & Do Gentle Spin Cycles: Soak your underwear for 5-10 minutes, then gently swirl them around the sink. Scrub dirtier parts by rubbing the fabric against itself, that will get rid of any grit and grime and make the underwear clean. If you have to do machine wash, make your underwear go into a washbag. Don't use Chlorine or Strong Bleach: Take Vinegar instead as it’s the most natural brightener that won't wear out the fibers. Air Dry: Dryer heat damages fabric over time, and there’s risk that your fancy underwear may trap in your dryer. The sun’s UV rays can be used to disinfect water and damp laundry, even helps to remove lingering stains sometimes.

Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear is extremely Easy Clean and Quick Drying. It applies long fiber woven into 40-count yarn, such structure is high density, makes stains or menstrual blood hard to be absorbed and easy to remove. Although it takes longer production time than others, it creates a long-lasting softness which also boasts of intense durability to protect you 24/7.

With Pure5.5, your intimate skin is like taking a forest bath, as it contains up to 50% of biodegradable TENCEL™ fiber and high percentage of Acrylate from Japan.

Pure5.5 performs More Features like keep balancing intimate Skin pH value, excellent breathability, thermal Regulation, reduce the chance of repeatedly infection and abnormal discharge, all features are from the fiber and there’s no additives. Find More @https://bit.ly/2nH0YXK

