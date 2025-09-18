UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock, trimming its target price to €68 (from €70). This new target represents 36% upside potential for the Belgian brewer's stock (Stella Artois, Budweiser, Corona).



We are lowering our volume expectations for the third quarter due to weaker trends in Latin America, UBS said in its report today.



Total volumes fell 1.9% in Q2, with a marked contraction in Brazil (-6.5%) and China (-7.4%), two key markets for the group.