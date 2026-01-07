AB Science Achieves Promising Phase 1 Results in Leukemia

The French biotechnology company has reached a major clinical milestone with its AB8939 molecule. The latest phase 1 results reveal remarkable efficacy in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) facing particularly grim prognoses.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/07/2026 at 12:20 pm EST

AB Science reports a fourth consecutive case of favorable clinical response by combining AB8939 with venetoclax. The overall response rate stands at 100% in the treated sample, including patients in their third or fourth line of treatment who present with complex genetic mutations and strong resistance to conventional therapies.



This success is based on AB8939's ability to destabilize the microtubules of cancer cells without affecting healthy stem cells. According to Professor Olivier Hermine, chairman of the scientific committee, "there are strong reasons to combine AB8939 and venetoclax, as both molecules have low hematological toxicity and complementary mechanisms of action."



These clinical data, marked by excellent tolerance, pave the way for a strategic positioning in the segment of the most critical unmet medical needs in AML.