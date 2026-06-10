AB Science presents new data on Masitinib

The pharmaceutical company has been selected to unveil survival data from its Masitinib clinical program in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the ENCALS annual meeting.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/10/2026 at 02:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

AB Science is set to announce that treatment with its product demonstrated a 5-year survival rate of 42.3% from disease onset, representing a twofold increase compared to historical data. Furthermore, in ALS patients who had not suffered a total loss of function, the 5-year survival rate from onset reached 52.9%, highlighting the importance of early intervention. Finally, among long-term survivors (those reaching the 5-year survival threshold from symptom onset), 49% continued to enjoy a satisfactory quality of life without requiring mechanical assistance (ventilation, gastrostomy, etc.).