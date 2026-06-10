AB Science is set to announce that treatment with its product demonstrated a 5-year survival rate of 42.3% from disease onset, representing a twofold increase compared to historical data. Furthermore, in ALS patients who had not suffered a total loss of function, the 5-year survival rate from onset reached 52.9%, highlighting the importance of early intervention. Finally, among long-term survivors (those reaching the 5-year survival threshold from symptom onset), 49% continued to enjoy a satisfactory quality of life without requiring mechanical assistance (ventilation, gastrostomy, etc.).