AB Science Secures Patent in the United States

Roche Bobois reports annual revenue of €402.5 million for the 2025 fiscal year, marking a decline of 2.8% at current exchange rates and 1.3% at constant exchange rates compared to the end of 2024. This figure is in line with expectations and the latest forecasts.

Richard Sengmany Publié on 01/29/2026 at 12:18 pm EST Avertissement légal Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Roche Bobois' revenue in France amounted to €107.7 million for 2025, down 3.3% compared to 2024, in a context of political and economic instability unfavorable to furniture purchases.



In terms of business volume, company-owned stores recorded orders totaling €351 million for the full year 2025, representing a limited decrease of 1.2% at constant exchange rates (-2.5% at current exchange rates) compared to the end of 2024.



Including orders from franchisees across all brands, total business volume reached €563.8 million as of December 31, 2025, a drop of 2.8% at constant exchange rates (-4.3% at current exchange rates) compared to December 31, 2024.



At the end of December 2025, the order backlog stood at €122.7 million versus €134.7 million at the end of December 2024, impacted by changes in the euro/dollar exchange rate on American orders and by commercial activity in the fourth quarter of 2025.



In terms of profitability, Roche Bobois SA anticipates 2025 EBITDA to be very close to that of 2024, between €70 and €72 million (compared to €74 million in 2024).