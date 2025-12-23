AB Science Secures U.S. Patent for Sickle Cell Disease Treatment

AB Science has announced that the United States Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance for a patent covering methods of treating sickle cell disease with its flagship molecule, masitinib, based on preclinical results.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/23/2025 at 01:44 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The French biopharmaceutical company specifies that this new U.S. medical use patent (US12,472,164) protects the intellectual property of masitinib for this indication until November 2040.



Sickle cell disease is an inherited disorder affecting red blood cells, impacting millions of people worldwide. Masitinib is being developed to treat the most severe forms of the disease, which account for approximately 65% of cases.



A phase 2 clinical trial, conducted as part of the collaborative SICKMAST program, aims to demonstrate the efficacy of masitinib in treating both acute and chronic complications in patients identified based on biomarkers.