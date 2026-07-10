AB Science streamlines its portfolio and refocuses on two molecules

The French biotech has announced the permanent termination of three non-priority clinical trials on Masitinib. The aim is to concentrate all its resources on acute myeloid leukemia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The company today announced an overhaul of its clinical development program to focus its financial and operational efforts on its two most promising projects.



As a result, three clinical trials deemed non-priority, and for which recruitment had already been suspended, are being permanently discontinued. The trials concerned are: the phase 2 study in mast cell activation syndrome, as well as the phase 3 studies in mastocytosis and in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.



The group said this decision is in no way related to Masitinib safety issues. For Stéphane Ledermann, CEO of AB Science, the move reflects a regulatory and industrial logic: "It is [...] consistent with the desire to have all the resources needed to successfully carry out, with the highest level of quality, the two priority programs".



Focus on leukemia and ALS



AB Science is now focusing its ambitions on two major therapeutic tracks:



- The AB8939 program (acute myeloid leukemia), in which the company has just successfully completed step 3 of phase 1, testing the combination of its molecule with Venetoclax. Backed by a favorable opinion from the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC), the biotech will seek clearance from health authorities to launch step 4, which will this time evaluate a promising triple combination (AB8939 + Venetoclax + Azacitidine).



- Masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS): Although authorized in 2025, this phase 3 program has not yet started. AB Science is currently working to update the protocol and its implementation terms. A request for authorization to resume will be filed with health authorities after the submission of a substantial amendment. For markets, this sharp refocus should allow the biotech to reduce its cash burn while maximizing the chances of success for its most advanced assets.