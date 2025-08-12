ABB announces that it has been ranked by the analyst firm Verdantix amongst the top 10 global providers of generative AI-based industrial copilots to watch in 2025.



This distinction highlights the role of its ABB Ability Genix Copilot tool, which is integrated into industrial operations to improve efficiency, productivity, and sustainability through contextual data analysis.



Integration with solutions such as GMD Copilot and My Measurement Assistant+ is driving adoption by field teams.



Launched in 2024 with Microsoft via Azure OpenAI Service, Genix Copilot has enabled customers to reduce operating costs and optimize production and energy. This recognition adds to ABB's status as a Leader in Verdantix's 2024 Green Quadrant for asset performance management solutions.