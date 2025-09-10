ABB announces the signing of a MoU with Swedish company Blykalla to accelerate the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) cooled with lead in the maritime sector. This agreement extends an MoU signed in October 2024 that aimed to develop this technology to meet Sweden's carbon-free electricity needs.
Blykalla's advanced SEALER reactor, which is compact and passively safe, has been identified as a promising solution for large ships as part of the NuProShip I project. ABB will contribute its expertise in systems integration, power distribution, and automation to promote its adoption.
Juha Koskela, president of ABB's Marine & Ports division, highlights the role of SMRs in "reducing emissions compared to fossil fuels."
ABB and Blykalla strengthen partnership in marine nuclear power
Published on 09/10/2025 at 04:02 am EDT
