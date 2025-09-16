ABB Ltd. delivered robust performance in Q2 25, securing record-breaking levels of incoming orders while simultaneously streamlining operations for greater productivity and reduced resource consumption. Strength across primary business areas and influential partnerships continues to solidify the company's leading position in electrification and automation. This sustained momentum is supported by strategic collaboration and a purpose-driven approach, which enables differentiation and adaptation in evolving markets.

ABB Ltd. Inc., founded in 1988 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is a multinational engineering and technology company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company focuses on advanced products and solutions in the areas of electrification, automation, robotics, and industrial digitalization. The group operates in more than 100 countries, offering a broad portfolio of products and services to customers in industries such as utilities, transport, and infrastructure. ABB is recognized for its contributions to efficient power management, intelligent automation, and industrial transformation.

The company operates through five principal segments based on products and services: Electrification (47.9% Q2 25 revenue), Motion (21.7%), Process Automation (20.2%), Robotics & Discrete Automation (9.1%), and Corporate and Other (1.1%). In addition, the company is geographically segmented into three regions: Americas (36.8%), Europe (33.9%), and Asia, Middle East, and Africa (29.3%).

High order intake driving Q2 25 results

ABB Ltd. released its Q2 25 results on July 17, 2025, delivering strong performance, with revenue up by 8% y/y, reaching $8.9bn, driven by 16% y/y growth in orders, reaching $9.8bn. In addition, electrification segment experienced a robust growth rate of 13.9% y/y, reaching $4.3bn followed by 6% y/y growth in motion segment, reaching $1.9bn and 5.2% y/y growth in process automation, reaching $1.8bn. Geographically, Americas witnessed growth of 10.5% y/y, supported by 27% y/y growth in orders fueled by large bookings followed by Asia, Middle East and Africa, with 6.7% y/y growth.

EBIT rose by 14% y/y to $1.6bn, with margin of 17.7%. Net profit increased by 5% y/y to $1.2bn, with EPS of $0.6, which increased by 6% y/y. The company reported ROCE of 23.1% during this period. Cash inflow from operations was in-line with last year at $1.1bn on account of stronger earnings and FCF reached $845m. In addition, the company repurchased 7,936,678 shares for a total amount of approximately $430m.

ABB’s strategic maritime partnership

On July 4, 2025, ABB Ltd. agreed for a 15-year fleet service agreement with Royal Caribbean Group, marking a significant strategic milestone in its maritime business. ABB Ltd.’s commitment to the maintenance and digital optimization of Azipod® propulsion systems across 33 ships allows the company to deepen its long-standing partnership with one of the largest cruise operators. The partnership reaffirms ABB Ltd.’s leadership in marine electrification and automation and aligns with its efforts toward maritime decarbonization.

This integration places ABB Ltd. as a primary enabler of sustainable cruise operations and demonstrates its dedication to advancing client performance through tailored engineering solutions, continually strengthening its reputation and leadership within the international marine industry. By delivering highly reliable, innovative technologies and comprehensive support, the company positions itself as a trusted partner in enabling efficient, sustainable, and forward-looking maritime operations.

Robust long-term trajectory

ABB Ltd. reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting revenue CAGR of 4.3% to reach $32.9bn, propelled by strong demand across electrification, automation, and motion segments. Geographic expansion and improved supply chain resilience facilitated top-line growth over the period. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 12.2% to $5.4bn, with margins expanding from 13.1% to 16.5%. However, net income declined at a CAGR of minus 4.7% CAGR to $3.9bn.

The company witnessed an increase in FCF, rising from $3.1bn in FY 21 to $3.3bn in FY 24, boosted by increase in cash inflows from operations, rising from $3.3bn to $4.7bn. Moreover, cash and cash equivalent increased from $4.2bn to $4.3bn. In addition, ROA increased from 5.8% to 8.3% over FY 21-24.

In comparison, Schnieder Electric SE, a regional peer, reported revenue CAGR of 9.7%, reaching EUR38.2bn over FY 21-24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 13.5% to EUR6.6bn with margins witnessing an expansion from 15.7% to 17.4%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 10% to EUR4.3bn.

Outpacing stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered decent returns of approximately 20.6%. In comparison, Schnieder Electric delivered lower returns of 2.9% over the same period.

ABB Ltd. is currently trading at a P/E of 28.7x, based on FY 25 estimated EPS of $2.5, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 23.6x and Schnieder Electric’s valuation of 28x. In addition, the company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 21.3x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $6.2bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 18.3x and Schnieder Electric (18.9x).

ABB Ltd. is monitored by 18 analysts, seven whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and 11 have ‘Hold’ rating for an average target price of $63.8. However, the stock has already reached its target, any near-term correction in the stock prices can create an opportunity for investors to evaluate stocks for investment.

The analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 5.9%, reaching $39.1bn and EBIT CAGR of 12.2% over FY 24-27, reaching $7.2bn with margin of 18.4%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 11.2%, reaching $5.4bn, with EPS expected to increase to $3 in FY 27 from $2.1. Likewise, the analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 9.1% and a net profit CAGR of 14.2% for Schnieder Electric over FY 24-27.

Overall, ABB Ltd. consistently demonstrates operational strength and strategic adaptability, underpinned by robust partnerships and an expanding footprint in electrification and automation. The company has leveraged its innovative capabilities to drive sector leadership, with significant investments in maritime digitalization and decarbonization. Supported by solid financial momentum, ABB is well-positioned to benefit from continued demand in automation and sustainability-focused solutions.

However, potential risks for ABB Ltd. include exposure to cyclical volatility in key end-markets, supply chain disruptions, or unexpected regulatory changes impacting decarbonization initiatives. Moreover, increased competition and inflationary pressures may challenge margin expansion and overall profitability in the near term.