ABB announces an alliance with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of next-generation AI data centers. Specifically, the partnership aims to design innovative electrical solutions tailored to the growing power requirements of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, leveraging NVIDIA's 800 VDC (direct current) architecture.
The agreement provides for the development of systems combining medium-voltage power supply with direct current distribution and semiconductor electronic devices.
ABB devotes approximately 40% of its electrification research to these critical technologies. Its recent innovations, such as the HiPerGuard system (medium-voltage semiconductor inverter) and the SACE Infinitus circuit breaker, illustrate its leadership in power distribution for AI data centers.
According to Giampiero Frisio, president of ABB Electrification, this collaboration will help meet the sector's growing energy requirements.
Published on 10/14/2025 at 04:22 am EDT
