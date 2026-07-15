ABB announced the acquisition of Advantics, a France-based specialist provider of silicon carbide power conversion solutions.
The acquisition broadens ABB's direct current (DC) portfolio and positions the company to meet growing demand for efficient DC solutions in data centers, industrial microgrids, power generation and EV infrastructure.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2026.
The acquisition of Advantics adds high-efficiency silicon carbide power conversion technology to ABB's broader DC portfolio, strengthening the building blocks needed to design, protect, convert, distribute and manage power in new electrical architectures.
Massimiliano Cifalitti, president of ABB's Smart Power division, said: "Together, we will accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation DC solutions."
Michal Elias, founder and CEO of Advantics, said: "As the world electrifies, the opportunities for innovation are unprecedented, and demand for efficient, intelligent power conversion is accelerating faster than ever. Together, we will shape the infrastructure that will power the energy transition and the digital transformation over the next decade."
ABB Ltd is one of the world's leaders in the design, production and marketing of industrial equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- electrical transmission and distribution products and systems (51.4%): transformers, medium-voltage electrical distribution systems (circuit breakers, switches, fuses, transducers, etc.), high-voltage electrical distribution systems (condensers, switches, etc.), and automated systems for use in electrical plants. ABB Ltd also offers turnkey installation services for transmission systems;
- automation systems (47.3%): electrical protection systems and instruments for measuring and controlling fluids, production process control systems (primarily for the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, marine, mining, and paper industries). The group also manufactures and markets robots and modular systems;
- other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.3%), the United States (29.1%), Americas (8.3%), China (11%), and Asia/Middle East/Africa (17.3%).
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