ABB completes the acquisition of Advantics in France

ABB announced the acquisition of Advantics, a France-based specialist provider of silicon carbide power conversion solutions.



The acquisition broadens ABB's direct current (DC) portfolio and positions the company to meet growing demand for efficient DC solutions in data centers, industrial microgrids, power generation and EV infrastructure.



Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2026.



The acquisition of Advantics adds high-efficiency silicon carbide power conversion technology to ABB's broader DC portfolio, strengthening the building blocks needed to design, protect, convert, distribute and manage power in new electrical architectures.



Massimiliano Cifalitti, president of ABB's Smart Power division, said: "Together, we will accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation DC solutions."



Michal Elias, founder and CEO of Advantics, said: "As the world electrifies, the opportunities for innovation are unprecedented, and demand for efficient, intelligent power conversion is accelerating faster than ever. Together, we will shape the infrastructure that will power the energy transition and the digital transformation over the next decade."