Swiss engineering group ABB announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with start-up SimGenics to develop simulators for the nuclear sector in North America.



Under the collaboration agreement, which will focus on simulation systems for training, testing, and verification of operations in nuclear power plants, ABB will contribute its automation, electrification, and digitalization technologies for non-critical areas of nuclear facilities.



It will also provide long-term support through its ABB Care maintenance program for reactor operators and technology suppliers.



SimGenics will offer its simulators, which include engineering, training and distributed control system (DCS) verification tools, with the aim of developing dynamic models that reproduce the behavior of different types of nuclear power plants.



ABB says its ABB Ability System 800xA control system will be able to integrate these process models into control infrastructures, creating realistic simulation environments.



The agreement covers the entire spectrum of nuclear technologies, from large conventional power plants to small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced modular reactors.



This cooperation comes as the United States and Canada are establishing favorable regulatory frameworks to accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy, which is seen as a key lever for diversifying the energy mix and enhancing electricity supply security.