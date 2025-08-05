ABB has announced an investment of more than CAD 130m (approximately USD $100m) to create a new R&D and production site in Montreal, consolidating its facilities in Iberville and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.



The 31,600 m² site, which will be operational in 2027, will support growth in the utilities, renewable energy, transportation, and building sectors. More than 600 current jobs will be transferred, with new positions to be created in the future.



The project, supported by CAD 16 from Investissement Québec, aims to reduce emissions by more than 95%. ABB has already invested USD $275m in Canada over the past ten years.