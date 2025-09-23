ABB announces the launch of the GCP100, the first gas chromatograph on the market to integrate cybersecurity features. Designed for the natural gas, biogas, oil, and petrochemical industries, it offers more secure and accurate real-time analysis.



The device eliminates the need for third-party devices thanks to built-in encryption, reducing risks to critical infrastructure. ABB says that this new generation is becoming the benchmark for industries.



The GCP100 features an extended temperature range (60°-100°C), detection down to 1 ppm, and reduced gas and energy consumption (12 W). Its modular design and digital features (AI, dynamic QR code, 4-inch screen) aim to reduce maintenance-related downtime by 75% and lower total cost of ownership.