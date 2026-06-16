ABB Launches Grinding Connect for Mining Companies

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/16/2026 at 09:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

ABB has announced the launch of Grinding Connect, a new suite of digital services designed for mining companies operating gearless mill drive (GMD) systems.



Grinding Connect is engineered to enhance visibility into grinding equipment, reduce unplanned downtime, and facilitate more efficient maintenance planning.



Demand for minerals is expected to triple by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency, placing significant pressure on mining companies to increase and stabilize the production of these critical materials.



The continuous performance and reliability of large grinding circuits are essential to facility production, as unplanned shutdowns can cost up to $0.5m per hour according to an ABB study.



The service suite consolidates the digital solutions that ABB has introduced to the market in recent years, including equipment condition and health analysis, Trendex diagnostics and troubleshooting, and GMD Copilot, ABB:s AI-based virtual assistant.



With Grinding Connect, mine operators gain access to prescriptive maintenance recommendations based on more than 180 trend signals, as well as the integration of alarms, events, transient records, and signal correlation.



The platform is also designed to detect anomalies and signal blockages, and to send intelligent notifications accompanied by recommendations from ABB experts to ensure operational continuity.



"Mining operators are looking for practical solutions to improve equipment availability, reduce response times, and make more informed decisions regarding the maintenance of their critical facilities," said Mikel Torre, head of the global Grinding business unit within ABB:s Process Industries division.