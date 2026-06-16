ABB has announced the launch of Grinding Connect, a new suite of digital services designed for mining companies operating gearless mill drive (GMD) systems.
Grinding Connect is engineered to enhance visibility into grinding equipment, reduce unplanned downtime, and facilitate more efficient maintenance planning.
Demand for minerals is expected to triple by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency, placing significant pressure on mining companies to increase and stabilize the production of these critical materials.
The continuous performance and reliability of large grinding circuits are essential to facility production, as unplanned shutdowns can cost up to $0.5m per hour according to an ABB study.
The service suite consolidates the digital solutions that ABB has introduced to the market in recent years, including equipment condition and health analysis, Trendex diagnostics and troubleshooting, and GMD Copilot, ABB:s AI-based virtual assistant.
With Grinding Connect, mine operators gain access to prescriptive maintenance recommendations based on more than 180 trend signals, as well as the integration of alarms, events, transient records, and signal correlation.
The platform is also designed to detect anomalies and signal blockages, and to send intelligent notifications accompanied by recommendations from ABB experts to ensure operational continuity.
"Mining operators are looking for practical solutions to improve equipment availability, reduce response times, and make more informed decisions regarding the maintenance of their critical facilities," said Mikel Torre, head of the global Grinding business unit within ABB:s Process Industries division.
ABB Ltd is one of the world's leaders in the design, production and marketing of industrial equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- electrical transmission and distribution products and systems (51.4%): transformers, medium-voltage electrical distribution systems (circuit breakers, switches, fuses, transducers, etc.), high-voltage electrical distribution systems (condensers, switches, etc.), and automated systems for use in electrical plants. ABB Ltd also offers turnkey installation services for transmission systems;
- automation systems (47.3%): electrical protection systems and instruments for measuring and controlling fluids, production process control systems (primarily for the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, marine, mining, and paper industries). The group also manufactures and markets robots and modular systems;
- other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.3%), the United States (29.1%), Americas (8.3%), China (11%), and Asia/Middle East/Africa (17.3%).
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