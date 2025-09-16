ABB announces a contract with South Korean manufacturer Hanwha Ocean to equip Singapore's first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal with a complete electrical and propulsion system. The integrated solution will include medium-voltage generators, 6.6 kV switchboards, motors, transformers, and remote control systems.



The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), with a capacity of 200,000 m³, will be delivered in 2027 to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and connected to Singapore's gas network in 2030. It will be chartered on a long-term basis by Singapore LNG.



The project is expected to increase the country's import capacity by 50%, complementing the existing onshore terminal in Jurong, and is a key part of the city-state's energy transition strategy.



Rune Braastad, Head of Marine Systems at ABB Marine & Ports, said that this cooperation with Hanwha Ocean illustrates a shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability.