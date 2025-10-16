ABB has reported Q3 2025 sales of $9,083m, up 11% (+9% on a comparable basis).



Orders were up +12% (+9% on a comparable basis) to $9,143m.



The group posted operating profit of $1,662m and a margin of 18.3%.



Operating EBITA was $1,738m, while its margin was 19.2%. EPS rose 29% to $0.66.



In Q4 2025, the group expects comparable revenue growth in the mid-single digits, and the operating EBITA margin is expected to weaken sequentially from the third quarter by approximately -150bp.



For FY 2025, the group is targeting a positive book-to-bill ratio, comparable revenue growth in the mid-single digits, and an operating EBITA margin broadly in the upper part of the long-term target range of 16% to 19%.



Management also announced that CFO Timo Ihamuotila will leave the Executive Committee effective February 1, 2026. He will be replaced by internal candidate Christian Nilsson, who joined ABB in 2017 as CFO of the Electrification business.