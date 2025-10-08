ABB has announced the signing of an agreement to sell its robotics division to SoftBank Group for an enterprise value of $5.375bn, abandoning its previous intention to spin off the division into a separately listed company.



The transaction between the Swiss industrial group and the Japanese holding company, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed between mid- and late 2026.



The sale will result in a non-operating pre-tax accounting gain of approximately $2.4bn for ABB, with expected cash proceeds, net of transaction costs, of approximately $5.3bn.



ABB's robotics division employs approximately 7,000 people. It generated sales of $2.3bn in 2024, representing approximately 7% of the group's total sales, with an operating EBITA margin of 12.1%.