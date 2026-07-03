ABB has signed an order with Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical to deliver ProcessMaster FEP600 electromagnetic flowmeters with Ethernet-APL (Advanced Physical Layer) connectivity for an upgrade at a major refining and petrochemical complex in China.
The facility, located at the Zhoushan Petrochemical Base on Yushan Island, has total refining capacity of 40 million tons per year.
ABB's ProcessMaster flowmeters will be deployed in a chemical production unit within the complex. The unit has annual production capacity of 450,000 tons of adipic acid, a key feedstock used to produce nylon 66, specialized engineering plastics and polyurethane.
Ethernet-APL instrumentation will enable high-speed, real-time data transmission across the facility.
The flowmeters monitor the flow of corrosive, high-temperature acidic fluids in the plant.
'Ethernet APL is increasingly the most common communication technology in industrial applications with intrinsic safety,' said Jacques Mulbert, president of ABB's Measurement & Analytics division.
'Through this collaboration, we will support Zhejiang in implementing smart operations, advanced diagnostics and proactive maintenance.'
ABB Ltd is one of the world's leaders in the design, production and marketing of industrial equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- electrical transmission and distribution products and systems (51.4%): transformers, medium-voltage electrical distribution systems (circuit breakers, switches, fuses, transducers, etc.), high-voltage electrical distribution systems (condensers, switches, etc.), and automated systems for use in electrical plants. ABB Ltd also offers turnkey installation services for transmission systems;
- automation systems (47.3%): electrical protection systems and instruments for measuring and controlling fluids, production process control systems (primarily for the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, marine, mining, and paper industries). The group also manufactures and markets robots and modular systems;
- other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.3%), the United States (29.1%), Americas (8.3%), China (11%), and Asia/Middle East/Africa (17.3%).
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