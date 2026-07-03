ABB signed a contract with Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical in China

ABB has signed an order with Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical to deliver ProcessMaster FEP600 electromagnetic flowmeters with Ethernet-APL (Advanced Physical Layer) connectivity for an upgrade at a major refining and petrochemical complex in China.



The facility, located at the Zhoushan Petrochemical Base on Yushan Island, has total refining capacity of 40 million tons per year.



ABB's ProcessMaster flowmeters will be deployed in a chemical production unit within the complex. The unit has annual production capacity of 450,000 tons of adipic acid, a key feedstock used to produce nylon 66, specialized engineering plastics and polyurethane.



Ethernet-APL instrumentation will enable high-speed, real-time data transmission across the facility.



The flowmeters monitor the flow of corrosive, high-temperature acidic fluids in the plant.



'Ethernet APL is increasingly the most common communication technology in industrial applications with intrinsic safety,' said Jacques Mulbert, president of ABB's Measurement & Analytics division.



'Through this collaboration, we will support Zhejiang in implementing smart operations, advanced diagnostics and proactive maintenance.'