ABB announces that it has won a contract to design, supply, install, and commission the main electrical infrastructure for SSAB's new fossil-free steel plant in Luleå, Sweden.



The project, which will run from 2025 to 2028, includes the complete supply of medium- and low-voltage equipment, transformers, backup systems, and automated control systems.



The plant will replace the current facilities and is expected to start production at the end of 2029. SSAB estimates that this site will reduce its CO2 emissions by 2.8 million tons per year, a 90% reduction, contributing to a 7% reduction in Sweden's total emissions.



According to Carl Orrling, SSAB's Chief Technology Officer, the cooperation with ABB will "reduce costs and improve production flexibility." ABB emphasizes that reliable power supply is an essential pillar for carbon-free steel production.