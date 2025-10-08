ABB and Swedish mining and minerals group LKAB have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a strategic technology partnership aimed at shaping the future of mining.
The agreement aims to accelerate the transition to a fully electric, automated, and connected mine, improving safety, sustainability, and productivity.
They will collaborate on advanced energy systems, battery electric vehicle (BEV) management, and production process optimization. They will also explore new avenues in robotics and safe mining hoisting.
LKAB says that this alliance will accelerate our transformation towards a more sustainable and digitalized future. This partnership is a key step in the long-term cooperation between the two companies for more efficient and environmentally friendly mining.
