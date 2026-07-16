London delivered a plot twist: ABB is writing the biggest check in its history to snap up Rotork for $5.5bn, sending the UK stock into the stratosphere. A jolt that almost makes investors forget the downpour of upgrades hitting ASML and Telenor's Nordic stumble.
Rotork (+67%): the British maker of industrial actuators soars after ABB announced a $5.5bn takeover bid, the largest acquisition in the Swiss group's history. The deal values the valve and automation specialist at a record level, cheered by the market from the open.
Indutrade (+9%): cashes in on its half-year report, with the Bloomberg consensus looking for EBITA of SEK 1,208m versus SEK 1,115m a year earlier. The Swedish industrial conglomerate clears the bar investors were expecting without breaking a sweat.
Vitrolife (+7%): doubles down with operating profit of SEK 197m versus SEK 157m expected in the second quarter, with the margin climbing to 23% thanks to portfolio streamlining and cost discipline. The Swedish reproductive-medicine group follows up with a share buyback program of up to SEK 500m, a strong signal to the market.
Gränges (+6%): beats expectations in the second quarter with revenue of SEK 9,620m (+38% vs SEK 8,920m expected) and adjusted operating profit of SEK 580m versus SEK 505m hoped for. The Swedish aluminum roller confirms its commercial momentum, with volume growth and market share gains underpinning the warm reception.
De'Longhi (+4%): moves onto Goldman Sachs' radar as the bank initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target of €51. The Italian maker of premium appliances (Nespresso coffee machines) wins over the US bank from the start of coverage.
Diploma (+3%): cheers its nine-month trading update, along with an upgrade to its 2026 fiscal-year outlook. The British industrial distributor is signaling confidence in the group's trajectory.
ASML (+2%): rides a wave of target hikes after second-quarter results deemed exceptional: Bernstein lifts its target from €2,300 to €2,500, Deutsche Bank from €1,800 to €2,150, with RBC also forecasting sustained growth through 2028. The world's lithography leader is cleaning up with brokers. Stocks lower
Telenor (-10%): dives after cutting its 2026 outlook in the wake of disappointing second-quarter results. The Norwegian telecom operator is warning the market on its operating trajectory, with the reset of annual targets reading like an alarm bell.
Partners Group (-7%): takes a double haircut from BNP Paribas (target cut from CHF 760 to CHF 690) and Jefferies (from CHF 760 to CHF 710), even as both brokers maintain their recommendations. The Swiss asset manager is mainly paying for a CHF 3.8bn outflow from Evergreen funds, overshadowing the rise in assets under management in the first half.
CSG (-3%): slips, paradoxically, after announcing the launch of a $632m artillery complex in the United States, as the market opts to take profits against a backdrop of stretched valuation. The Dutch defense group faces a cautious reception despite the scale of the project.
Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is a provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions. It operates across three end market focused divisions, which include Oil & Gas, Water & Power, and Chemical, Process & Industrial (CPI). It offers electric industrial actuators, electric intelligent actuators, electro-hydraulic actuators, heavy duty fluid actuators, light duty fluid actuators, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) actuators, precision modulating actuators, flow pressure control and filtration, gearbox accessories, master station, networks and protocols, multi-turn gearboxes, part-turn gearboxes, valve positioners and controllers, HVAC sensors, instrumentation valves, electrical instrumentation, limit switches and position transmitters. Its solutions include integrated Ethernet, packaged solutions, carbon capture and storage (CCS), industrial gases, desalination, methane and emissions reduction.
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