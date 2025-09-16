ABB announces a new investment of $110m in 2025 to strengthen its R&D and production activities in electrification in the US, its largest global market.



This aims to support growing demand from data centers and power grids, against a backdrop of a 30%-40% increase in wholesale electricity prices in H1 2025.



The plan includes $30m in Richmond, Virginia, and $30m in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, creating nearly 200 jobs. Richmond will double its footprint and add 100 new jobs by the end of 2025, while Arecibo will create 90 jobs by 2026.



ABB will also invest $35m in Pinetops, North Carolina, to strengthen its network component capabilities, and $15m in Senatobia, Mississippi, to launch a dedicated line for the Emax 3 circuit breaker, a key technology for critical infrastructure.



According to Morten Wierod, CEO, these investments are part of the 'local for local' strategy to respond to the rise of AI, network modernization, and energy efficiency needs.