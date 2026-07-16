Abbott raises its 2026 adjusted EPS target range

As it reports its second-quarter results, Abbott Laboratories says it is raising its target range for adjusted EPS for full-year 2026, now set at between $5.45 and $5.60, versus a previous range of $5.38 to $5.58.

The Illinois-based healthcare group is, however, leaving its revenue guidance unchanged, still expecting comparable sales growth of between 6.5% and 7.5% for the current fiscal year.



For the second quarter of 2026, Abbott posted adjusted EPS up 4% to $1.31, compared with a market consensus of $1.12, on revenue up 13% to $12.59bn, including comparable growth of 4.8%.



Still on a comparable basis, revenue growth was driven by established pharmaceuticals (+8.7%) and medical devices (+8.4%), while diagnostics rose 2.9% and nutrition fell 3.6%.



'Our second-quarter results reflect the momentum we are building,' CEO Robert B. Ford comments. 'We expect this momentum to continue and drive an acceleration in sales and profit growth in the second half.'