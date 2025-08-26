Abbott announced that it has received CE marking in Europe for the Esprit BTK resorbable everolimus-eluting stent system (Esprit BTK System), an innovation for people with below-the-knee (BTK) peripheral artery disease (PAD).



The Esprit BTK System is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug called everolimus to promote vessel healing before dissolving completely over time.



Fifty million Europeans live with PAD, and until now, the standard treatment approach has often been balloon angioplasty, which involves delivering a small balloon via a catheter to the blockage to open the vessel and restore blood flow.



The Esprit BTK system is made of a material similar to dissolving sutures, and the stent is implanted using a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure through a small incision in the leg.



The Esprit BTK system improves patient outcomes and reduces repeat procedures by 48% during the study period.



For too long, patients with severe PAD below the knee have had limited treatment options and often faced potential amputations, a related medical source said.