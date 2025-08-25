AbbVie announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which the US biopharmaceutical company will acquire the biotechnology company Gilgamesh's lead experimental candidate, currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder (MDD), for up to $1.2bn.



The deal comes as psychedelic compounds, including 5-HT2A receptor agonists, are gaining interest as potential treatments for psychiatric disorders such as depression due to their rapid, robust, and long-lasting antidepressant effects. However, the benefits of these agents remain limited by the prolonged duration of the psychoactive experience they induce.



Gilgamesh's bretisilocin, a next-generation psychedelic compound designed to overcome these limitations, has demonstrated a shorter duration of psychoactive experience while maintaining prolonged therapeutic benefit.



It has also shown positive results in a Phase 2a study in patients with major depression, demonstrating a clinically significant reduction in symptom severity compared to a low-dose active comparator, as measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS).



On day 14, a single 10 mg dose of bretisilocin resulted in robust improvement with a 21.6-point reduction in the MADRS score, compared with a 12.1-point reduction for the active comparator at 1 mg.



The treatment was also well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.



The transaction value could reach $1.2bn, including an initial payment and payments contingent on the achievement of development milestones, AbbVie said in a statement.



As part of the transaction, Gilgamesh plans to create a new entity called Gilgamesh Pharma, which will combine its teams and other programs, including its cardio-safe oral antagonist.



The agreement is a continuation of the 2024 licensing agreement between AbbVie and Gilgamesh, which was aimed at developing new, cutting-edge therapies for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.