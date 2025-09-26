AbbVie announces that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for tavapadone, a partial agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.



The application is based on the results of a clinical program comprising three Phase 3 studies. TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2 showed a significant improvement in the combined MDS-UPDRS (Movement Disorder Scale) score in patients with early-stage disease. TEMPO-3 confirmed an increase in 'on' time without disabling dyskinesias in combination with levodopa.



An open-label extension trial (TEMPO-4) is ongoing to evaluate long-term benefits. The most common adverse events observed include nausea, headache, dizziness, and, in combination with levodopa, dyskinesias.



Roopal Thakkar, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D, says AbbVie remains committed to offering "next-generation options to help patients regain motor control and independence."