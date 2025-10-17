AbbVie announces its acquisition of bretisilocin, an experimental compound from Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals currently in Phase 2 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
This next-generation psychedelic acts as a 5-HT2A receptor agonist and serotonin (5-HT) releaser, with a short-acting profile designed to overcome the limitations of traditional psychedelics.
Daniel Mikol, Vice President of Neuroscience Development at AbbVie, emphasizes that this transaction will accelerate the development of this molecule and strengthen the group's commitment to innovative treatments for severe psychiatric disorders.
AbbVie Inc. specializes in therapeutic drug research and development. Its products are intended for treating rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, thyroid disease, Parkinson's disease, HIV, complications of mucoviscidosis, low testosterone levels, and complications associated with chronic renal disease.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (76.4%), Germany (2.6%), Japan (2%), Canada (1.9%), China (1.6%), France (1.4%), Spain (1%), the United Kingdom (0.9%), Italy (0.9%), Brazil (0.8%), Australia (0.8%), and other (9.7%).
