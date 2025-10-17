AbbVie announces its acquisition of bretisilocin, an experimental compound from Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals currently in Phase 2 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

This next-generation psychedelic acts as a 5-HT2A receptor agonist and serotonin (5-HT) releaser, with a short-acting profile designed to overcome the limitations of traditional psychedelics.

Daniel Mikol, Vice President of Neuroscience Development at AbbVie, emphasizes that this transaction will accelerate the development of this molecule and strengthen the group's commitment to innovative treatments for severe psychiatric disorders.