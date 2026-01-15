AbbVie said it wants to strengthen its position in the fast-growing obesity-treatment market by betting on GUBamy, a licensed drug that it obtained in 2023 from Danish biotech Gubra. The therapy, based on the hormone amylin, is positioned as an alternative to GLP-1 agonists that are already firmly established, such as Wegovy (Novo Nordisk) and Zepbound (Eli Lilly). The group highlights better tolerability and potentially more durable effectiveness for patients who struggle to maintain results with existing therapies.
Unlike GLP-1 drugs, which mimic gut hormones, amylin is a pancreatic hormone that affects gastric emptying and appetite. Early results suggest that amylin-based treatments could also better preserve muscle mass. AbbVie is developing a long-acting version of the molecule and wants to accelerate its clinical development. At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, management underscored the challenge of offering durable options for patients who are chronically exposed to the failure of first-generation treatments.
The group also aims to capitalize on its medical-aesthetics business, whose target customer base overlaps with that for weight-loss treatments. That commercial synergy could provide a competitive edge against sector leaders. With the global obesity drug market estimated at $150bn a year in the next decade, AbbVie wants to position itself as a differentiated player, banking on an alternative mechanism and an already well-established customer base.
AbbVie Inc. specializes in therapeutic drug research and development. Its products are intended for treating rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, thyroid disease, Parkinson's disease, HIV, complications of mucoviscidosis, low testosterone levels, and complications associated with chronic renal disease.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (76.4%), Germany (2.6%), Japan (2%), Canada (1.9%), China (1.6%), France (1.4%), Spain (1%), the United Kingdom (0.9%), Italy (0.9%), Brazil (0.8%), Australia (0.8%), and other (9.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.