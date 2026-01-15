AbbVie said it wants to strengthen its position in the fast-growing obesity-treatment market by betting on GUBamy, a licensed drug that it obtained in 2023 from Danish biotech Gubra. The therapy, based on the hormone amylin, is positioned as an alternative to GLP-1 agonists that are already firmly established, such as Wegovy (Novo Nordisk) and Zepbound (Eli Lilly). The group highlights better tolerability and potentially more durable effectiveness for patients who struggle to maintain results with existing therapies.



Unlike GLP-1 drugs, which mimic gut hormones, amylin is a pancreatic hormone that affects gastric emptying and appetite. Early results suggest that amylin-based treatments could also better preserve muscle mass. AbbVie is developing a long-acting version of the molecule and wants to accelerate its clinical development. At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, management underscored the challenge of offering durable options for patients who are chronically exposed to the failure of first-generation treatments.



The group also aims to capitalize on its medical-aesthetics business, whose target customer base overlaps with that for weight-loss treatments. That commercial synergy could provide a competitive edge against sector leaders. With the global obesity drug market estimated at $150bn a year in the next decade, AbbVie wants to position itself as a differentiated player, banking on an alternative mechanism and an already well-established customer base.