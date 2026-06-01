ABC Arbitrage provides update on first-half performance
The financial firm, specializing in the design and execution of strategies across all asset classes, noted that market parameters during the first months of 2026 were broadly comparable to those observed during the same period a year earlier.
As of the end of May 2026, the group's average monthly activity rate for the first five months of the year was more than 70% higher than the monthly average recorded for the full year 2025.
As a reminder, the activity rate is an unaudited indicator closely aligned with the financial aggregate 'Net Trading Income' (NTI), which reflects a form of gross profit before expenses, taxes, and other specific or exceptional items.
In the previous fiscal year, NTI amounted to nearly 60 million euros, representing a monthly average of approximately 5 million euros. ABC Arbitrage also indicated that, as part of its development plan, it was continuing to invest in human resources and technological infrastructure. For the full year 2026, these additional investments are expected to represent approximately 3 million euros on a full-year basis, in addition to recurring expenses.
Finally, according to the latest estimates, assets under management stand at 248 million euros, compared to 242 million euros as of January 1, 2026.
ABC arbitrage specializes in the design of arbitration strategies on most European and American financial markets.
The group conducts operations in view of profiting from price differentials between convergent fixed-term financial instruments. Positions taken are almost entirely limited to stocks and stock derivatives (especially stock warrants, guaranteed value certificates and convertible securities).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.