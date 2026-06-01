ABC Arbitrage provides update on first-half performance

The financial firm, specializing in the design and execution of strategies across all asset classes, noted that market parameters during the first months of 2026 were broadly comparable to those observed during the same period a year earlier.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/01/2026 at 03:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of the end of May 2026, the group's average monthly activity rate for the first five months of the year was more than 70% higher than the monthly average recorded for the full year 2025.



As a reminder, the activity rate is an unaudited indicator closely aligned with the financial aggregate 'Net Trading Income' (NTI), which reflects a form of gross profit before expenses, taxes, and other specific or exceptional items.



In the previous fiscal year, NTI amounted to nearly 60 million euros, representing a monthly average of approximately 5 million euros.

ABC Arbitrage also indicated that, as part of its development plan, it was continuing to invest in human resources and technological infrastructure. For the full year 2026, these additional investments are expected to represent approximately 3 million euros on a full-year basis, in addition to recurring expenses.



Finally, according to the latest estimates, assets under management stand at 248 million euros, compared to 242 million euros as of January 1, 2026.