abc carpet & home : Appoints Haynes Robinson & Eileen Applebaum to Leadership Team

09/05/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

abc carpet & home announced today the addition of two new members to the executive team as leaders of the carpet and rug business: Eileen Applebaum has joined as SVP and GM, and Haynes Robinson as SVP, Product Design & Development, reporting directly to CEO Aaron Rose. Both Applebaum and Robinson have deep roots in the floor-covering and home textile world, including merchandising, sourcing, design collaboration, and store operations.

“Haynes and Eileen bring industry-leading design and development as well as leadership capabilities to abc at a pivotal moment in our rich history. I welcome them to our team and look forward to partnering on writing our next chapter of innovation and growth,” Rose said.

Applebaum, who began her rug career as store manager for abc in 1990, rejoins the company from Mridul International, where she served as Director of U.S. Creative and Accounts, assembling collections and coordinating product development for U.S.-based retailers. Prior to that, she was co-founder of Threads, where she partnered with three state-of-the-art manufacturers in India on an exclusive home textile collection. Applebaum also spent more than 15 years at Crate & Barrel as a buyer and product developer for textiles and rugs, working directly with manufacturers, agents, and designers worldwide. She also oversaw the 27,000-square-foot New York flagship store with a staff of 60 during a period of rapid growth and expansion.

Robinson was most recently VP of Product Development for Stark Carpet, where he was engaged in design, development, and sourcing with a specific focus on India, Nepal, and China. As the former Creative Director and Head of U.S. Sales for Obeetee, one of India's largest manufacturers of hand-woven area rugs, Robinson led the transition from a stocking wholesale distribution model to a sales-and-service organization, specializing in fulfillment of private label programs and product development for top home furnishing brands. In addition, he successfully developed the printed, tufted 100% wool area rugs as a new product category, increasing the company’s hand-knotted production by 1500% over a 3.5-year span to become the industry’s largest producer of hand-woven carpets.

“I am elated that both Eileen and Haynes have joined the abc carpet & home community. With their deep creative and visionary alignment, the next incarnation of abc carpet & home promises to inspire and inform a revolutionary path forward, in service to beauty, consciousness, people, and planet,” said Paulette Cole, Creative Director and Board Chair.

About abc carpet & home
abc carpet & home is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand with a rich legacy in home, hospitality, and wellness. As one of New York’s premiere experiential shopping and dining destinations, abc is a unique and responsible resource for a mix of home design styles, from indigenous to modern, understated to phenomenal. What started in the late 19th century as a pushcart business selling carpet became one of the largest rug and carpet stores in the world. Now a true cultural crossroads and international marketplace, abc has set a new standard for visual merchandising, design, and ethical sourcing outreach over the past 20 years. The company remains headquartered in its landmark cast-iron storefront building at 888 Broadway in the Union Square neighborhood.


© Business Wire 2019
