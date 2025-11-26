Whether one is acquiring equity stakes in a company, debt securities, real estate, forestry or agricultural assets or infrastructure, these are the six key parameters which, barring speculative frenzies that sweep away the bounds of reason, will shape any valuation.

First, the profitability of the asset, meaning the return it yields for its owners. An asset that delivers a double-digit return will legitimately command a higher valuation - on the stockmarket, one would speak of a higher multiple - than a less profitable asset.

Second, the predictability of the asset, that is, the visibility it offers and which enables investors to assess the sustainability of its profitability. Here again, logically, an asset that will deliver a comfortable double-digit return over the next two decades deserves a higher valuation than an asset whose medium- and long-term performance remains unpredictable.

Third, the liquidity of the asset, meaning the ease with which its owner can acquire it, sell it in part or in full, transfer it or merge it with other assets. Abundant liquidity - such as that offered, for example, by US financial markets - justifies, in this respect, a valuation premium. Conversely, limited liquidity - such as that faced, for example, by European companies whose capital is largely locked up by a controlling shareholder - warrants a valuation discount.

Fourth, the capitalization of the asset, meaning how it is financed. Given the higher risk, an asset burdened with prohibitive debt will inevitably trade at a discount compared with a self-financed asset, or with an asset delivering a comparable performance that carries only very moderate financial leverage.

Fifth, the quality of the management - the stewardship and administration - that runs the asset, which will be assessed both by its transparency and probity and, of course, by its efficiency and its ability to create value, that is, to reinvest at high returns the profits generated by the asset in order to drive its development.

Finally, sixth, the interest-rate environment. When the so-called 'risk-free' asset class - that is, the yield on ten-year AAA-rated sovereign bonds - offers a return of 4%, a 'risky' asset must, to attract investors, offer a sufficiently appealing risk premium over the guaranteed rate. The magnitude of this premium will, of course, vary according to the intensity of the risk taken...