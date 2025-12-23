Abeo Now Holds Over 90% of Vogo Following Its Offer

Euronext has informed the AMF that during the reopening period of the mixed public offer targeting Vogo shares, Abeo acquired 275,266 Vogo shares by delivering 3 new Abeo shares and 16.40 euros for every 16 shares tendered.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/23/2025 at 03:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thus, at the definitive close of the offer, the initiator, together with Jalénia, holds 5,574,287 Vogo shares, representing 90.84% of the company's share capital and at least 90.59% of the voting rights in the audiovisual solutions provider for sports venues (excluding Vogo's treasury shares).



As a reminder, the offer was reopened from December 4 to December 17 inclusive, following an initial period from October 27 to November 28 inclusive, at the end of which Abeo, together with Jalénia, held 86.43% of Vogo's share capital and at least 79.85% of its voting rights.