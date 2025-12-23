Abeo Now Holds Over 90% of Vogo Following Its Offer
Euronext has informed the AMF that during the reopening period of the mixed public offer targeting Vogo shares, Abeo acquired 275,266 Vogo shares by delivering 3 new Abeo shares and 16.40 euros for every 16 shares tendered.
Thus, at the definitive close of the offer, the initiator, together with Jalénia, holds 5,574,287 Vogo shares, representing 90.84% of the company's share capital and at least 90.59% of the voting rights in the audiovisual solutions provider for sports venues (excluding Vogo's treasury shares).
As a reminder, the offer was reopened from December 4 to December 17 inclusive, following an initial period from October 27 to November 28 inclusive, at the end of which Abeo, together with Jalénia, held 86.43% of Vogo's share capital and at least 79.85% of its voting rights.
VOGO est spécialisé dans le développement, la commercialisation et la distribution d'une solution technologique live de contenus audiovisuels dans les enceintes sportives qui offre une nouvelle expérience aux spectateurs, au travers de contenus multi-caméras à la demande en Live & Replay, et offre aux professionnels des outils vidéo d'aide à la décision.
La solution VOGO SPORT permet aux spectateurs, au sein d'une enceinte sportive ou lors d'un évènement outdoor, d'accéder instantanément et en temps réel, via leurs terminaux (smartphones, tablettes, etc.) aux flux des caméras filmant l'événement. L'application offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités telles que le live multicam, le replay, le zoom ou encore le ralenti. Une version dédiée aux professionnels (médecins, arbitres, entraîneurs ou journalistes) donne accès à un outil mobile et autonome d'aide à la décision, utilisé pour le suivi médical, l'arbitrage ou l'analyse des performances des sportifs.
