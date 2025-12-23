Abeo Surpasses 90% Ownership of Vogo

Abeo announced that during the reopening period of the mixed public tender offer for Vogo shares, it acquired 275,266 shares by issuing 3 new Abeo shares and paying €16.40 for every 16 Vogo shares tendered.

Thus, upon the final close of the offer, Abeo, acting in concert with Jalénia, holds 5,574,287 Vogo shares, representing 90.84% of the company's share capital and at least 90.59% of the voting rights in the audiovisual solutions provider for sports venues (excluding Vogo's own treasury shares).



As a reminder, the offer was reopened from 4 December to 17 December inclusive, following an initial period from 27 October to 28 November inclusive, at the end of which Abeo, together with Jalénia, held 86.43% of Vogo's capital and at least 79.85% of voting rights.



The sports and leisure equipment supplier added that settlement and delivery of the reopened offer is scheduled for 30 December. It is further noted that the offer will not be followed by a compulsory squeeze-out, meaning Vogo shares will remain listed on Euronext Growth.



