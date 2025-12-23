Abeo announced that during the reopening period of the mixed public tender offer for Vogo shares, it acquired 275,266 shares by issuing 3 new Abeo shares and paying €16.40 for every 16 Vogo shares tendered.
Thus, upon the final close of the offer, Abeo, acting in concert with Jalénia, holds 5,574,287 Vogo shares, representing 90.84% of the company's share capital and at least 90.59% of the voting rights in the audiovisual solutions provider for sports venues (excluding Vogo's own treasury shares).
As a reminder, the offer was reopened from 4 December to 17 December inclusive, following an initial period from 27 October to 28 November inclusive, at the end of which Abeo, together with Jalénia, held 86.43% of Vogo's capital and at least 79.85% of voting rights.
The sports and leisure equipment supplier added that settlement and delivery of the reopened offer is scheduled for 30 December. It is further noted that the offer will not be followed by a compulsory squeeze-out, meaning Vogo shares will remain listed on Euronext Growth.
ABEO SA specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of sports and leisure equipment. The group supports its professional clients (specialized sports halls and clubs, leisure centers, education sector, local authorities, building professionals, etc.) in the implementation of their projects. ABEO SA owns a portfolio of brands that are partners of sports federations and present at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- gymnastics, team sports and physical training equipment (55.4%): gymnastic equipment, carpets, landing mats, training and competition gear, etc. (Bosan, Cannice, Erhard Sport, Gymnova, Janssen-Fritsen, Schelde Sport, Spieth Gymnastics and Sportsafeuk brands);
- changing rooms and sanitary equipment (26.2%): toilet cubicles, lockers and cabinets, shower walls, benches and coat racks, wall cladding, etc. (France Equipement, Meta, Navic, Prospec, Sanitec and Suffixe brands);
- walls, play modules and climbing equipment (18.4%): Entre-Prises, Top 30, Dock 39 and Clip'N Climb.
At the end of March 2025, the group operated 18 production sites located in France (6), Europe (7), the United States (3), China, and Canada.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.3%), European Union (43.6%), Europe (12.9%), America (13.3%) and Asia (0.9%).
