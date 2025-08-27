In its quarterly report, Abercrombie & Fitch announced that it israising its annual targets, now aiming for EPS of between $10 and $10.50, up from a previous target range of $9.50 to $10.50.



The clothing chain also raised its operating margin forecast to between 13% and 13.5% (up from 12.5% to 13.5%) and its sales growth forecast to between 5% and 7% (up from 3% to 6%).



Abercrombie & Fitch posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.32 and an operating margin of 13.9%, with record sales of $1.21bn, up 7% (+3% on a comparable basis).



The American group reports that its Hollister brands had their best Q2 ever, with 19% growth, while Abercrombie brands declined by 5%.