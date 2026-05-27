Abercrombie & Fitch is trading up this Wednesday (+10.5% in the first hour of trading), after posting quarterly results that exceeded forecasts, driven by continued robust demand in the US, despite a slowdown in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, linked to persistent geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The American firm reported adjusted EPS of $1.47 over the quarter, exceeding the consensus of $1.28. Net sales rose by 2% to $1.1bn, in line with market expectations.



While sales surged by 24% in the Asia-Pacific region, revenue in the EMEA zone fell by 10%. The group had already warned in March of a "slight impact on sales" relating to the conflict in the Middle East.



The group continues to benefit from a strategy blending targeted promotions with a product offering positioned between premium and mass market, allowing it to attract both cost-conscious consumers and a more affluent clientele whose spending remains dynamic. This resilience was reflected in a 3% sales growth in the Americas region for the quarter ended May 2.



Abercrombie's performance aligns with the solid results recently published by Capri Holdings and Bath & Body Works, illustrating the resilience of demand in the affordable luxury segment.



Furthermore, the group said that it has filed for refunds of approximately $100m in duties paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, following the vacating of certain tariffs by the US Supreme Court. It now anticipates a tariff impact limited to 20bp for the year, compared to the 70bp previously projected.