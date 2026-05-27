Abercrombie reassures investors with quarterly results beating expectations
Abercrombie & Fitch is trading up this Wednesday (+10.5% in the first hour of trading), after posting quarterly results that exceeded forecasts, driven by continued robust demand in the US, despite a slowdown in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, linked to persistent geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran.
The American firm reported adjusted EPS of $1.47 over the quarter, exceeding the consensus of $1.28. Net sales rose by 2% to $1.1bn, in line with market expectations.
While sales surged by 24% in the Asia-Pacific region, revenue in the EMEA zone fell by 10%. The group had already warned in March of a "slight impact on sales" relating to the conflict in the Middle East.
The group continues to benefit from a strategy blending targeted promotions with a product offering positioned between premium and mass market, allowing it to attract both cost-conscious consumers and a more affluent clientele whose spending remains dynamic. This resilience was reflected in a 3% sales growth in the Americas region for the quarter ended May 2.
Abercrombie's performance aligns with the solid results recently published by Capri Holdings and Bath & Body Works, illustrating the resilience of demand in the affordable luxury segment.
Furthermore, the group said that it has filed for refunds of approximately $100m in duties paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, following the vacating of certain tariffs by the US Supreme Court. It now anticipates a tariff impact limited to 20bp for the year, compared to the 70bp previously projected.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. The Company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, which are sold primarily through its Company-owned stores and digital channels, as well as through various third-party arrangements. The Companyâ€™s brands include Abercrombie brands, which includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Your Personal Best (YPB), and Hollister brands, which include Hollister and Gilly Hicks. Its geographic segments include the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company also offers its loyalty programs, which include Abercrombieâ€™s myAbercrombie and Hollisterâ€™s Hollister House Rewards. The Company operates approximately 790 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and hollisterco.com.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.