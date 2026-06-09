"Since Aberdeen's last trading update, some key D2C platform peers (notably AJ Bell, as a listed benchmark peer) have seen significant multiple re-ratings, primarily driven by strong trading performances," the German bank noted.
DB updated its sum-of-the-parts valuation to reflect this, as well as to align more broadly with market conditions, which had a generally favorable impact given the predominantly high market levels since its last update on the case.
Aberdeen: shares climb as Deutsche Bank raises TP
Aberdeen Group shares are up about 3% at 243 pence in London, bolstered by favorable comments from Deutsche Bank, which reiterated its buy rating and raised its target price from 235 pence to 265 pence for the British asset manager's stock.
Published on 06/09/2026 at 06:49 am EDT
"Since Aberdeen's last trading update, some key D2C platform peers (notably AJ Bell, as a listed benchmark peer) have seen significant multiple re-ratings, primarily driven by strong trading performances," the German bank noted.