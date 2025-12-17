Abionyx carries out a capital increase

Abionyx Pharma announces the completion of a capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, for the benefit of certain categories of persons, for an amount of nearly €1.8 million, through the issuance of 580,643 new shares at a subscription price of €3.10.

This issue represents approximately 1.66% of the capital: for example, a shareholder who held a number of shares representing 1% of Abionyx Pharma's capital before the issue will represent 0.98% of the share capital after the issue.



The objective of this fundraising is to strengthen the biotechnology company's cash position in order to extend its financial visibility until the end of 2026 and to continue the SEPSIS project as part of France 2030.



Settlement and delivery are expected to take place on December 19. The new shares will carry current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on Euronext on the same listing line as the existing shares.