Abionyx Pharma has announced that it has entered into advanced strategic discussions with IHU Sepsis, the world's leading center for research, training, and integrated care dedicated to sepsis. IHU Sepsis brings together 60 research teams, comprising 275 researchers and 94 clinical physicians.

The talks between Abionyx and IHU Sepsis focus on establishing a long-term framework for scientific, clinical, and strategic collaboration, encompassing translational research and integrated clinical development.

This partnership would give rise to the world's first integrated platform dedicated to sepsis treatment, combining the academic and hospital strengths of IHU Sepsis with the breakthrough technologies developed by the biopharmaceutical company.

Following the finalization of agreements, both parties plan to disclose the specific terms of the partnership, which is expected to "generate significant impacts on the speed of clinical development and the scientific and institutional visibility" of Abionyx.