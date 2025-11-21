Abionyx Pharma rose nearly 4% following the announcement of an exclusive global strategic partnership with Sebia, a world leader in biological diagnostics, targeting sepsis--a disease that affects over 50 million people annually.

This partnership aims to validate new tests that enable earlier and more precise identification of sepsis severity, allowing for swifter interventions and more effective monitoring of treatments, notably including Abionyx's recombinant apoA-I.

Under the agreement, Sebia will leverage its unique expertise in preparative analytical chemistry of blood samples, as well as its capabilities in developing and validating separation methods for proteins, lipoproteins, and glycoproteins.

Abionyx Pharma, for its part, will contribute its know-how in lipid biology, its clinical portfolio, and its in-depth understanding of sepsis, acquired through its recombinant biomedicine currently in Phase 2b/3 trials.

Discussions between the two companies, ongoing for several months, have led to a broad and exclusive framework for cooperation. Financial terms, technical milestones, and deployment conditions remain confidential.