Abivax boosted by quarterly results and interim analysis
Abivax is outperforming in Paris (+3.31% at 109.40 euros), supported by its quarterly financial results as well as the publication of three-year interim analysis data regarding long-term Obefazimod treatment and dose reduction in patients with ulcerative colitis.
The biotech company announced that as of March 31, 2026, it held cash and cash equivalents of 491.6 million euros, providing a projected funding runway through the fourth quarter of 2027 based on current operational assumptions.
During the first three months of the year, research and development expenses increased by 10.2 million euros to 49.5 million euros, compared to 39.3 million euros a year earlier.
Meanwhile, general and administrative expenses decreased by 1.7 million euros to 6.3 million euros, down from 8 million euros in the first quarter of 2025.
Finally, sales and marketing expenses amounted to 1.7 million euros, an increase of 0.9 million euros. This rise is attributed to costs incurred in preparation for potential future sales and commercialization activities for Obefazimod in the United States.
Commenting on these figures, Stifel noted that Abivax possesses the necessary funds to reach its next key clinical milestones.
Analysts added that the operational performance reflects the company's transition toward late-stage development. The increase in R&D spending was driven by ongoing clinical programs, the ramp-up of manufacturing, and pre-commercial investments.
Three-year interim analysis data
In addition to its first-quarter accounts, the biotech company published results from a three-year interim analysis of long-term treatment with its product Obefazimod and dose reduction in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
In this trial, patients who had received 50 mg of Obefazimod once daily were offered the opportunity to continue treatment at a reduced dose of 25 mg per day for an additional period of up to 5 years.
At the start of the study, 89% of patients were in clinical remission. At weeks 48, 96, and 144 of treatment, 73%, 69%, and 68% of patients remained in clinical remission, respectively.
Fabio Cataldi, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax, stated: 'the durability of clinical remission observed for nearly seven years, combined with the favorable safety profile seen to date, confirms Obefazimod's potential as a major therapeutic breakthrough for people suffering from ulcerative colitis'.
For Stifel, these data reveal that the remission rate remains steady at approximately 70% over 3 years, with a high retention rate (80%) and no safety signals. Analysts find the ability to maintain efficacy with a lower maintenance dose particularly compelling. The analysts maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock with a price target of 142 euros.
At Oddo BHF, the publication is viewed as reassuring ahead of the expected results from the Phase III study, dubbed Abtect, which are due in late June 2026. The recommendation remains 'outperform' with a price target of 120 euros.
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that exploit the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases.
Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis.
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