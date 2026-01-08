Abivax Gains 1%, Kepler Cheuvreux Reiterates Buy Rating

Abivax has unveiled its outlook for 2026, highlighted by continued progress of its drug candidate obefazimod in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/08/2026 at 06:20 am EST - Modified on 01/08/2026 at 07:49 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company anticipates results from the phase 3 ABTECT-UC maintenance study in ulcerative colitis (UC) by the end of the second quarter of 2026, with a view to filing for marketing authorization in the United States by year-end.



In this context, Kepler Cheuvreux has reaffirmed its buy rating on the stock, maintaining its price target at 70 euros.



The analyst notes that visibility on the case has improved following confirmation by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of no new safety signals for obefazimod, with more than 80% of patients having completed the maintenance phase of the phase 3 study.



According to Kepler Cheuvreux, this milestone reduces execution risk ahead of the clinical results expected by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

The research firm also highlights that the company now has secured funding through the fourth quarter of 2027, further strengthening its profile as "an attractive acquisition candidate" in the inflammatory bowel disease sector.



The note also points out that recent deals in this field suggest potential valuations of up to $10 billion for differentiated late-stage assets.



According to Invest Securities, Abivax enters 2026 with a major clinical catalyst calendar, extended financial visibility, and an expanding portfolio, "which should keep it at the center of attention in the biotech market as key results materialize during the year."



After a stratospheric performance of +1500% over the past six months, Abivax is catching its breath and has slipped 8% since the start of the year.

