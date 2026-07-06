Abivax is sliding sharply on the Paris stock market (-3.48%, at €130.30) as investors lock in gains. The stock had just logged four straight advances for a total gain of 62.06%.

Over that period, the biotech company successively managed to reassure investors about the safety profile of its drug obefazimod, when it released results from Part 2 of a Phase IIb maintenance study, and it announced the successful completion of a $920m capital increase via ADS (American Depositary Shares) in the United States.



On the financing, Oddo BHF points to strong investor demand. The proceeds should extend the group's cash runway to the second quarter of 2029, versus the fourth quarter of 2027 previously. They will also be used to fund the commercial launch of obefazimod in the United States, cover the needs of ongoing Phase III programs in Crohn's disease, and meet the company's general corporate needs.



With this fundraise, Oddo BHF raised its target price to €141 from €120, while maintaining its outperform rating. The analysts add that the latest data improves visibility on obefazimod's benefit-risk profile and supports the likelihood of strategic interest from a major pharmaceutical group (an acquisition-multiple valuation implies a range of €154 to €176 per share).